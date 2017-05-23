Area what’s on: May 24 - May 31, 2017

Email dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, May 24

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. 07971 122353.

Thursday, May 25

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 26

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, May 27

Elmer Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Half-term book sale starts at Woodhall Spa Library. Runs to June 3

Medieval archery at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm.

Woodhall Spa Music and Beer Festival, noon to 10.30pm, Woodhall Spa Cricket and Tennis Club, Jubilee Park. Free entry. 60 different beers and ciders, food, soft drinks and live music.

Sunday, May 28

10.45am Sung Eucharist at St Peter’s, Woodhall Spa.

Medieval archery at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm.

Woodhall Spa Music and Beer Festival, noon to 10.30pm, Woodhall Spa Cricket and Tennis Club, Jubilee Park. Free entry. 60 different beers and ciders, food, soft drinks and live music.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 29

Car Boot Sale at Woodhall Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue, Woodhall Spa, 8am. Refreshments available. Details 01526 352185.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Medieval archery at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, 6.30pm.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, May 30

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided.

Wednesday, May 31

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, May 24

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, May 25

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, May 26

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Film on a Farm at Stourton Estates, Baumber. Top Gun. Tickets from www.filmonafarm.co.uk

Saturday, May 27

Plant sale and coffee morning at Stainfield and Apley Village Hall, 10am - noon. Lots of flowers, shrubs, veg and herb plants alongside cake, sausage rolls tea and coffee.

An afternoon of fun and games at Stickford, 2pm - 4pm. Fun Dog Show at the Red Lion, along with other games, including the Stickford “Lancaster Run”; tea, coffee and cakes in St Helen’s Church, plus tombola and display of old photos of the church. Proceeds to the annual village Christmas party.

Annual CyderFest all day at the Red Lion, Stickford.

Evening of live music: rock n roll band “Dog House Rockets” at the Red Lion, Stickford.

Film on a Farm at Revesby Estate. Back to the Future. Tickets from www.filmonafarm.co.uk

Sunday, May 28

9.15am Communion at Langton.

9.30am Morning Prayer at Horsington.

9.30am Church Service at Bag Enderby.

10am Communion at Great Sturton.

10am Communion at Scamblesby.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence dance classes for beginners in Bardney Village Hall. Details: 07856 289358

6pm Evensong at Kirkstead.

Monday, May 29

Bank holiday - check details.

Extend exercise in Stickney Village Hall 2pm.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm and 8.15pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, May 30

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 31

Hemingby Bowls Club (as May 24).