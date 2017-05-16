Area what’s on: May 17 - May 24

Email your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, May 17

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Bingo session in Woodhall Spa Community Centre, 1.30pm - 3pm.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, May 18

Reading Group at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 3.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 19

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, May 20

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions’ plant sale at the Lion’s Den in Silver Street, Coningsby, 10am - 2pm. Also garden item, raffle, tombola and refreshments.

Play: The Legacy of Grimblethorpe Manor, in St Peter’s Church Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01526 353029.

Sunday, May 21

8am Communion St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Woodhall Spa Country Show from 9.30am.

10.45am All Age Service at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 22

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, May 23

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, May 24

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, May 17

2.15pm Mothers’ Union at Thimbleby.

7pm Communion at St Michael’s, Coningsby.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p

Thursday, May 18

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Stickford Local History Group in the Community Centre, 7.30pm. Chris Andrew, RSPB visitor experience manager of Frampton Marsh - Flora and Fauna in Folklore. Admission £2.50 for non-members.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. 01507 578280 .

Friday, May 19

Coffee Morning in aid of Lincolnshire Air Ambulance at Horsington Village Hall, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, May 20

NGS open garden at 2 Mill Cottage, Barkwith Road, South Willingham, noon to 5pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, May 21

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton.

9.30am Service at South Ormsby Church.

All breeds fun dog show at Bardney Playing Field. Show opens 9.30am; judging 11am. Details: 01526 399782.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence dance classes for beginners in Bardney Village Hall. Details: Jeannette 07856 289358.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum.

10am Communion at Bucknall.

10am Morning Praise at West Ashby.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain.

6pm Rejoice Service at the Methodist Church.

Monday, May 22

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, May 23

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 24

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.