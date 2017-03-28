Area what’s on: March 29 - April 5, 2017

Send your diary dates to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, March 29

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, March 30

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, March 31

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, April 1

Book sale at Woodhall Spa Library, runs to April 15.

Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum opens its doors to visitors for the new season.

International Children’s Book Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 12.30pm. A host of book-inspired crafts.

Sunday, April 2

8am Communion at St Peter, Woodhall Spa.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at St Peter, Woodhall.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

3pm - 5pm Messy Church at St Peter, Woodhall Spa.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, April 3

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, April 4

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, April 5

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

The Spa Singers in concert at St Peter’s Church, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 and £3 from 01526 351373 / 860373 or email thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk

VILLAGES

Wednesday, March 29

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, March 30

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, March 31

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, April 1

Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. Proceeds to Dove Park Bowls Club. Admission 20p.

Hemingby Spring Flower Show in the village hall. Open for viewing 3pm, admission free. Presentation of prizes and auction sale of uncollected exhibits to start at 4pm.

Talk on canine behaviour in Bardney Village Hall, 4pm for a 4.30pm start. Tickets £5 from 07425 568969.

Macmillan Fundraising Day at The Crossroads Inn, East Barkwith from 7.30pm. Music, hog roast, raffle, auction, head shave. Details: 01673 858557.

Sunday, April 2

9.30am Communion at Horsington.

10am Communion at Thimbleby.

10am Communion at Baumber.

10am Morning Prayer at Bucknall.

10am Morning Praise at Benniworth.

10.30am Service at Somersby.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence dance classes for beginners in Bardney Village Hall. Details: Jeannette 07856 289358

Monday, April 3

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, April 4

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Bardney WI in the Methodist Hall, 7.30pm. Have a go at needle felting.

Wednesday, April 5

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546. Other performances April 7 at 7pm, April 8, 2pm and 7pm.

Live music: Budapest Cafe Orchestra in The venue at Minting, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open at 7pm. Tickets from Horncastle Music, Minting Farm Shop or 01507 578755

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.