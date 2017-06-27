Area what’s on: June 28 - July 5

Send your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, June 28

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, June 29

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, June 30

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Charity Summer Ball at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Raffle in aid of British Heart Foundation. Tickets £4. Includes American supper and dancing - ballroom, Latin, sequence and line dancing. Call: 01526 388675

Saturday, July 1

Kid’s crochet club at Woodhall Spa library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Music in the Bandstand at Jubilee Park, Woodhall Spa, 3pm - 9pm. Elliot Morris, Mollie and Will and The Band From County Hell. Free entry. Supported by SO Festival & Magna Vitae, with bar proceeds going to Jubilee Park .

Live music: The Billinghay Ruffs at Dogdyke Pumping Station, Tattershall Bridge, 7pm. Tickets £7.50 on gate or call 01526 342039 / 01205 366359. Take along own drinks/picnic.

Sunday, July 2

40th Anniversary Gala Day at Dogdyke Pumping Station, Tattershall Bridge. Admission free. Details: 01522 683755 or www.dogdyke.com

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, July 3

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, July 4

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, July 5

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, June 28

Garden Party at The Old Farmhouse, Mareham le Fen, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £3, including tea and cake. In aid of the Friends of St Helen’s Church.

Tetford WI open meeting - First Aid with First Responders in the main hall, Hamilton Hall, 7.30pm..

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, June 29

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280

Friday, June 30

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, July 2

9.15am Communion at Benniworth Church.

All breeds fun dog show on the Bardney playing fields. Show opens 9.30am, judging from 11am. Pedigree and novelty classes. Details: 01526 399782.

9.30am Service in Bag Enderby Church.

Tractor rally and Church flower festival in Belchford.

10.30am Communion at Fulletby Church.

10.30am Outdoor church service at Wragby Dove Park.

Brinkhill Open gardens, 2pm - 5.30pm. Cream teas in the setting of Tennyson Vale. Plus plant sale, observation bee hive and raffle

Combined admission £3.50, children free. In aid of St Philip’s Church and the British Heart Foundation.

3pm Taize at Great Sturton.

Monday, July 3

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, July 4

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, July 5

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.