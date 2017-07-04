Area What’s on: July 5 - July 12, 2017

Email your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, July 5

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, July 6

Knit and natter at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

The Bookworm Gang at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Art and music, with Annie Samuel and Carrolann’s Cap, at The Book Fayre, Woodhall Spa, in support of Prostate Cancer Awareness, 7pm - 9pm. Admission free.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, July 7

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, July 8

Games Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Free advice session on smartphone use with the Coningsby & Tattershall Leos at the Lions Den, Silver Street, Coningsby, 2pm - 4pm.

Sunday, July 9

10.45am Eucharist at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Messy Church at St Peter’s, Woodhall Spa, 3pm - 5pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, July 10

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, July 11

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Writing & Poetry Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 3pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Woodhall Spa and District Royal British Legion in the Conservative Club, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Speaker: Fred Parker - Boy to Man on the Farm.

Wednesday, July 12

Spa Afternoon WI in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm. The 1940’s Kitchen - with samples.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, July 5

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, July 6

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, July 7

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, July 8

BBQ & Live Music at Massingberd Arms, South Ormsby, 7.30pm. Ticket only (£10) Call 01507 480241 or 07930 953913. All proceeds to South Ormsby Church.

Music for a Summer’s Evening at St Leonard’s Church, South Ormsby with the Elizabethan Singers of Alford, 7.30pm. Free admission; retiring collection. Refreshments available during the interval.

Sunday, July 9

Big Brunch at South Willingham Church. Drop in anytime between 9am and 1.30pm. Cost: £9.50, children under 12 £5, under 5s free.

9.15am Communion at Stixwould.

10.30am Communion at Hemingby Church.

3pm Summer Songs of Praise at Greetham Church.

Monday, July 10

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, July 11

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 07792 024736 / 07585 008566 or wragbyyfc@outlook.com

Wednesday, July 12

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

