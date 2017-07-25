Area what’s on: July 26 - August 2, 2017

Have your say

What’s on around and about Horncastle

Wednesday, July 26

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Further details from Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, July 27

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, July 28

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Further details from Angie on 07725 487797.

Saturday, July 29

Kids crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

War of the Roses Weekend at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Also on Sunday. Normal admission charges apply.

Sunday, July 30

War of the Roses Weekend at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission charges apply.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, July 31

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, August 1

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

Children’s Book Group at Woodhall Spa Library, 11am - noon.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Live music: Matthew Trusler (violin) and Ashley Wass (piano) at Holy Trinity Church, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £20, £18 and £5 from 01526 342982. On door - £20 and £5 (no concession). Part of the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival - Romance & Revolution.

Wednesday, August 2

VILLAGES

Wednesday, July 26

2.30pm - 4pm Afternoon teas at Thimbleby.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, July 27

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, July 28

Coffee morning, plus raffle, in Stickford Community Centre, 10.30am - noon. Proceeds for Stickford Community Centre.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, July 29

Tetford Flower and Vegetable Show in Hamilton Hall.

Langton Parish Barbecue at Porritt’s Farm, Church Lane, Langton by Wragby, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets £7, children free, from 01673 858220 or 01673 858978. Proceeds to St Giles Church.

Sunday, July 30

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

10am Group Communion Service at Bucknall Church.

10.30am United Service with Celtic Communion at Hemingby Church.

Open garden event at Benniworth - Springfield Farm and Manor Farm, 11am - 5pm. Combined Admission £3. Includes car boot, refreshments, In aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice at St Andrew’s, Grimsby. Details: 01507 313234.

Cream Teas in Stickford Church, 2pm - 4pm. Scones, cakes, tea and coffee available. Proceeds towards the upkeep of St Helen’s Church, Stickford.

Monday, July 31

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, August 1

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, August 2

Email your diary dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk