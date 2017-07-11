Area what’s on: July 12 - July 19, 2017

Email your diary dates to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, July 12

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Spa Afternoon WI in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm. The 1940s’ Kitchen - with samples.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers present The ‘Holiday’ Proms in St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 and £3 from 01526 860373.

Thursday, July 13

Children’s Book Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, July 14

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Outdoor theatre: Lord Chamberlain’s Men present Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors at Tattershall Castle. Gates open 6.30pm; performance 7.30pm. Tickets £15 and £10 from 01526 342543.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, July 15

Woodhall Spa 1940s Weekend; see road closures and parking information on page 4.

Sunday, July 16

8am Communion at St Peter’s Woodhall Spa.

Woodhall Spa 1940s Weekend; as above.

10.45am All Age Worship at St Peter’s, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

East Barkwith village fete and novelty dog show, in Louth Road, 2pm - 5.30pm. Dog agility, terrier racing, games, cakes and more. Proceeds to village hall funds.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, July 17

Summer Reading Challenge begins at Woodhall Spa Library.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, July 18

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Music for Woodhall in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Organist Penelope Weedon. Admission £7.

Wednesday, July 19

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, July 12

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, July 13

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm.

Friday, July 14

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Wolds Bikers charity bike night at The Coach and Horses, Billinghay, 6pm - late. In aid of Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and LIVES. Outside bar, 6 bands, BBQ, martial arts display, custom & classic bike competitions, trade stands, charity stands Admission free.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, July 15

Mareham le Fen Fruit and vegetable Show, 2pm - 4.30pm. Free admission, light refreshments available. For scedule and entry form visit website www.marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, July 16

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton.

East Barkwith fete and dog show, 2pm - 5.30pm. Includes terrier racing, stalls, and games. In aid of village hall funds.

Fulletby Village Fete, from 3pm. Games, raffle, BBQ and bar.

4pm Evensong at Stixwould.

6pm Evensong at Kirkstead Church.

Monday, July 17

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm.

Tuesday, July 18

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, July 19

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.