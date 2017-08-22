Area what’s on: August 23 - August 30, 2017

Events around the Horncastle News area

Wednesday, August 23

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Children’s activity at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Creative Clay. Cost £3. Booking recommended. Call 01526353455.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, August 24

Spy Training: Make agent ID cards at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 3pm. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge for 4 to 11-year-olds.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, August 25

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Sunday, August 27

10.45am Sung Eucharist at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Music in the Garden at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Lincoln Ukelele Band. Admission free; donations welcome.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, August 28

Car boot sale at Tattershall Village Hall. Set up 7.30am, public admission 8.30am. Boots £5, book on 01526 342036.

Car Boot Sale at Woodhall Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue. 8am start. Refreshments available

Details: 01526 352185.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Knights and Princesses Day at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies. Additional charge for trail and crafts.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, August 29

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, August 30

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, August 23

Mobile Library times:

11.30am - noon at Fulletby, Church.

12.30pm - 1pm at Tetford, South Wold Nursing Home.

1.30pm - 2pm at Brinkhill, Old Post office.

2.30pm - 3pm at Swaby, junction of Church Lane and Pado Lane.

Afternoon tea at Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm. All welcome.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, August 24

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, August 25

Coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre, 10.30am - noon.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, August 27

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

10am Communion at Scamblesby Church.

10am Communion at Hatton Church.

Flower Festival at Ruckland Church, 1pm - 5.30pm. Theme: Times Gone By - a celebration of country trades. Refreshments served in the old chapel at Worlaby.

Tea party in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care at Which Way, Ford Way, Goulceby, 2pm-5pm. Entertainment, raffle, tombola and refreshments.

6pm Evensong at Kirkstead Church.

6pm Songs of Praise at Ruckland Church.

Music for a summer’s evening at St Julian’s Church, Benniworth, 7pm. Tickets cost £8 for adults, including a glass of wine; school-age children admitted free. Tickets from 01507 313792 or 313174.

Monday, August 28

Fun vintage fundraiser at Minting, in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, 11am - 4pm. Admission £2. Parking and tickets available at the village hall.

Flower Festival at Ruckland Church, 1pm - 5.30pm. Theme: Times Gone By - a celebration of country trades. Refreshments served in the old chapel at Worlaby.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, August 29

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, August 30

Garden party at The Old Farmhouse, Church Lane, Mareham le Fen, 2pm - 4.30pm. Proceeds to Friends of St Helen’s.