Area what’s on: August 2 - August 9, 2017

Have your say

Your guide to what’s on in the Horncastle News area

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, August 2

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, August 3

Children’s activity morning - Creative Clay - at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. £3 per child. Booking advisable, 01526 353455.

Knit and knatter for all ages and abilities at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Disguises - make an animal mask, at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 3.30pm. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge for 4 to 11-year-olds.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, August 4

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club Beer and Cider Festival, Tattershall Village Hall, 5pm - 11pm. Wine, soft drinks and food also available. Admission free. Also on Saturday.

Saturday, August 5

Civil War Weekend at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Also on Sunday. Usual admission charges apply.

Woodhall Spa Gardeners annual flower and produce show in St Peter’s Hall , Broadway, Woodhall Spa, open to the public from 2pm. Variety of flowers, vegetables, baking, floral art and more on display.

Music in the Garden at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Mike Warwick, with songs from the 50s to the 90s. Admission free; donations welcome.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club Beer and Cider Festival, Tattershall Village Hall, 5pm - 11pm. Wine, soft drinks and food also available. Admission free. Also on Friday evening (August 4).

Sunday, August 6

Civil War Weekend at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Also on Saturday. Usual admission charges apply.

Dogdyke Pumping Station open day, 1.30pm - 4.30pm. See both pumps working, display of spinning Longwool fleece, refreshments. Admission free; donations welcome. Details: 01522 683755 or www.dogdyke.com .

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Music in the Garden at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Jazz from Colin and Gerry. Admission free; donations welcome.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, August 7

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, August 8

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, August 9

Children’s activity morning - Play and Paint - at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. £3 per child. Booking advisable, 01526 353455.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, August 2

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, August 3

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, August 4

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, August 6

Revesby Country Fair.

9.30am Service at Tetford Church.

Tennyson Teas at Bag Enderby.

10am Communion at Thimbleby Church.

Monday, August 7

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, August 8

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, August 9

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.