Area what’s on August 16 - August 23, 2017

Events and activities from the wider Horncastle News area

Wednesday, August 16

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Children’s activity morning - Wriggly Day - at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon, £3. Booking advisable, 01526 353455. Children must be accompanied.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit.

Bridge Club at Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, August 17

Investigate bees and make a bee feeder , at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 3pm. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge for 4 to 11-year-olds.

Open air theatre: Pantaloons present A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Tattershall Castle. Gates open 6pm; performance 7pm. Tickets £15 and £10 from 01526 342543.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, August 18

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, August 19

Games Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Extreme Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission plus additional charge for trails and crafts.

Sunday, August 20

8am Communion at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

10.45am All Age Worship at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Extreme Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Tattershall Castle, as above.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Music in the Garden at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Coningsby Strummers. Admission free; donations welcome.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, August 21

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Bridge Club at Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, August 22

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, August 23

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Children’s activity at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Creative Clay. Cost £3. Booking recommended. Call 01526353455.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, August 16

Exhibition to mark centenary of sale of Panton Hall Estate, at Wragby Primary School, 2pm - 8pm. Admission £1.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, August 17

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591,

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, August 18

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session (any age/ability 6.30pm-7.30pm). Improvers coaching 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: 01507 343599.

Saturday, August 19

Exhibition to mark centenary of sale of Panton Hall Estate, at Wragby Primary School, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1.

Cash Bingo in Minting Village Hall. Doors and bar open 7pm, first game 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle.

Sunday, August 20

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at South Ormsby Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum Church.

10am Communion at Edlington Church.

Exhibition to mark centenary of sale of Panton Hall Estate, as above.

Sunday tea at Ruckland Church, 2pm - 5.30pm.

Cream tea served in Brinkhill Church Hall, 2pm - 5pm.

Cream Teas in Stickford Church , 2pm - 4pm. Proceeds to upkeep of St Helen’s Church.

4pm Evensong at Stixwould Church.

Monday, August 21

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, August 22

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, August 23

Afternoon tea at Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm. All welcome.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Mobile Library times:

Wednesday, August 23

11.30am - noon at Fulletby, Church.

12.30pm - 1pm at Tetford, South Wold Nursing Home.

1.30pm - 2pm at Brinkhill, Old Post office.

2.30pm - 3pm at Swaby, junction of Church Lane and Pado Lane.