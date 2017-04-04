Area what’s on: April 5 - April 12, 2017

Send your diary dates to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, April 5

Easter book sale at Woodhall Spa Library; runs to April 15.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

The Spa Singers in concert at St Peter’s Church, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 and £3 from 01526 351373 / 860373 or email thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday, April 6

Knit and natter at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, April 7

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, April 8

Kids’ crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Sunday, April 9

10.45am Eucharist at St Peter’s, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, April 10

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Woodhall Spa WI n St Peter’s Hall, 7.30pm. Robyn Smith - felting.

Tuesday, April 11

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Writing and poetry circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 3pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, April 12

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, April 5

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546.

Live music: Budapest Cafe Orchestra in The venue at Minting, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open at 7pm. Tickets from Horncastle Music, Minting Farm Shop or 01507 578755

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, April 6

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, April 7

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546.

Saturday, April 8

Bardney Cemetery Improvement Team coffee morning in the village hall committee room, 10am- noon. Cake stall, Easter raffle, bring & buy. Admission £1 includes 1 Danish pastry and unlimited coffee/tea.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 2pm and 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546.

Sunday, April 9

9.15am Communion at Stixwould.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence dance classes for beginners in Bardney Village Hall. Details: Jeannette 07856 289358.

Musical drama: - Serious kitchen present The Whispering Road in Hemingby Village Hall. Doors and bar 7pm, show 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50 and £5 from 01507 578695 or tallpaul2.stephenson@tiscali.co.uk .

Monday, April 10

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Wragby WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Adrian Rae - Making chocolate flowers. Visitors charge £4.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, April 11

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, April 12

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.