Area What’s On: April 26 - May 3, 2017

Wednesday, April 26

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club, Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, April 27

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, April 28

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, April 29

Games day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Sunday, April 30

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 1

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions club Car Boot Sale at Tattershall Village Hall. Boots £5 set up from 7.30am. Prebook pitch on 01526 342036. Refreshments available.

Car Boot Sale at Woodhall Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue, Woodhall Spa, 8am. Refreshments available. Details: 01526 352185.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Knights and Princesses Day at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Free entry for children in fancy dress. Additional charge for trails and crafts.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

○ Check regular events before travelling due to Bank Holiday.

Tuesday, May 2

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, May 3

VILLAGES

Wednesday, April 26

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Mighty Quiz Night, Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Teams of four maximum, £2.50 per person. Proceeds: Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Thursday, April 27

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm.

Friday, April 28

Coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre, 10.30am - noon. Tea or coffee and cake £1, plus raffle.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, April 29

Sale of books, vinyl records, sheet music and more in Tetford Church, 2pm - 5pm. Refreshments available.

Sunday, April 30

10am United Service and Communion at Goulceby Church.

10.30am Group Service at Langton Church.

10.30am Wragby Chapel Anniversary Service, preacher the Rev Sue Wilkins, followed by a roast lunch. Details from 01673 858265.

Car boot sale, Stainsby House, Ashby Puerorum, noon - 5pm. Pitches £10, set up 11am. Light refreshments on sale. In aid of St Andrew’s Church. Details: 01507 533628.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence dance classes for beginners in Bardney Village Hall. Details: 07856 289358.

Monday, May 1

Sale of books, vinyl records, sheet music and more in Tetford Church, 2pm - 5pm. Refreshments available too.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, May 2

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Tea and Chat at Hemingby Village Hall, 2.30pm - 3.30pm. Details: 01507 578275.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 3

