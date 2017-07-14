All the fun of the fete for Horncastle church

Join in the fun at St Mary’s Church Garden fete this Saturday, July 15.

The summer event will be held in the community centre in Manor House Street, next to the church, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

A fun-filled afternoon of activities and stalls is promised for all ages to enjoy.

Entertainment will be provided by Banovallum Junior Brass Band, Julie Dean Dancers, and the Gospellers Choir.

There will also be the opportunity to learn about beekeeping and have a go on the treasure hunt.

If you are feeling energetic, why not test your skills on the golf and football games.

When all that has tired you out, you can sit back and enjoy some refreshments, including, of course, some delicious cake.

The event will not only be a fantastic family event, but will also help to support the ongoing work of Horncastle’s parish church.