What’s on: August 24 - August 31, 2016

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk or call 01507 527530

WEDNESDAY, August 24

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall. Beginners welcome. Contact Angie 07946 509245.

St Mary’s Church choir practice, 6pm.

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Old Nick’s Jam Night.

Quiz Night at The Ship Inn.

THURSDAY, August 25

Market Day

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at Stanhope Hall, Admission £3, including tea and biscuits.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Judo Club, Stanhope Hall: 6pm - 7.30pm juniors, 7.30pm - 9pm seniors.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, August 26

10am and 10.45am Salsa and exercise classes at Wellies Day Nursery, Langton Hill

Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle beer festival at the cricket ground, Coronation Walk, from 4pm.

Live music: Shanarchy at The Bull Hotel.

SATURDAY, August 27

Market Day.

Horncastle beer festival at the cricket ground, Coronation Walk.

96th annual Horncastle Flower & Vegetable show, in Stanhope Hall, 2.15pm - 5.30pm.

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm - Roman Catholic Mass at St. Mary’s Church.

Old Nick’s Band Night.

Live music at The King’s Head. Female vocalist Lisa McKenry.

Charity fundraiser - disco, buffet, auction, raffle - at The Bull Hotel, in memory of Kayleigh Beard. Proceeds to SEPSIS.

SUNDAY, August 28

10am Sung Eucharist, Choir and Sunday School at St Mary’s.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

96th annual Horncastle Flower & Vegetable show, in Stanhope Hall, 10.30am - 4pm, followed by auction of produce and flowers.

Old Nick’s Big Arvo - music, barbecue,, raffle and more.

8th Annual pub crawl in aid of AFC Harpar’s. Start Harpar’s Bar 6pm.

Quiz night at The King’s Head.

Reggae Reggae Night at The Bull Hotel.

MONDAY, August 29

10am-11am - Gentle exercise to music at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. £2 per session. Details: 01507 568004.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap Beginners 6pm-7pm, Adult Tap Intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm every Monday at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Bokwa Fitness. Stanhope Hall. 6pm-7pm. £4 each or £18 for six weeks. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

TUESDAY, August 30

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am - Come in and enjoy a chat, home-made cake, £1, (various craft and other activities will be on offer some weeks, Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

WEDNESDAY, August 31

9am Prayer Group at St Mary’s.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall. Beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact 07946 509245

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Old Nick’s jam night.

Quiz night at The Ship Inn.

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

WEDNESDAY, August 24

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm GHF Strut! 6.45pm GHF Circuits, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit Bodyweight Training. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Sequence Dancing with tuition at Tattershall Village Hall, Beginners 7pm, Advanced 8pm. Details: 01526 388675.

THURSDAY, August 25

Dance at Allan Barker Pavilion, Coningsby: Disco Dance lessons, 4pm-5pm, ages 3 to 7, £3.50; beginners ballet and tap, 5pm to 5.30pm, ages 3 to 8, £3; Disco Lessons, 5.30pm to 6.30pm, ages 8+, £3.50. Details: 07496 05167.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

FRIDAY, August 26

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: 07725 487797.

SUNDAY, August 28

Live music in the Garden with Michelle and Ian Wright, winners of the Lincolnshire Folk Song Competition 2015, at Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Admission free. Refreshments available in courtyard.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa Amigos, lessons in Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Bachatango and more, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Beginners 6.30pm, improvers 7.10pm. Details: 07737 064128.

MONDAY, August 29

Car boot sale at Tattershall Village Hall. Boots £5. Set up from 7.30am, public admission from 8.30am.

Car Boot Sale at Woodhall Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue, 8am. Refreshments available. Details 01526 352185.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

TUESDAY, August 30

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Children’s Holiday Club at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 10am - 12 noon, ages 5-11years. Activities based on Joseph and his coloured coat. Cost £1. Details: Elaine 01526 352114.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

WEDNESDAY, August 31

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Children’s Holiday Club at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 10am - 12 noon, ages 5-11years. Activities based on Joseph and his coloured coat. Cost £1. Details: Elaine 01526 352114.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm GHF Strut! 6.45pm GHF Circuits, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit Bodyweight Training. Details: Gill 07538545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Sequence Dancing with tuition Tattershall Village Hall, Beginners 7pm, Advanced 8pm. Details 01526 388675.

VILLAGES

THURSDAY, August 25

Walcott Village Hall line dancing class, 6pm-8pm. £3.50 per class. Information: 01507 568004.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591.

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

FRIDAY, August 26

Coffee Morning at Stickford Community Centre, 10.30am - 12 noon. Tea or coffee and cake £1.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall . 01507 533665

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: 01507 343599.

SUNDAY, August 28

Pop up Tea Room Stainfield and Apley Village Hall, 10am - 3pm. Last tea room this season. Ploughman’s lunch, quiche, cake and sausage rolls or treat yourself to afternoon tea. Lots of books left too.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing. Bardney Village Hall. Contact Jeannette for details: 07724 907851.

MONDAY, August 29

Knights and Princesses Day at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes. Bucknall Village Hall. 6pm Fitsteps, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit Bodyweight Training. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

TUESDAY, August 30

GHF BREEZE - Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. 30mins gentle exercise for any age/ability. Contact Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, August 31

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.