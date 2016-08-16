What’s on: August 17 - August 24, 2016

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk or call 01507 527530

WEDNESDAY, August 17

Luncheon Club at the Community Centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles. Market place. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact Juel 07737 227617.

St Mary’s Church choir practice 6pm.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Old Nick’s jam night.

Quiz night at The Ship Inn.

THURSDAY, August 18

Market Day

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. All welcome.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

1pm-3pm Kurling at Stanhope Hall, Entrance £3, inc. tea and biscuits.

St Mary’s lunchtime concert, 1pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Judo Club, Stanhope Hall. Juniors 6pm - 7.30pm, seniors 7.30pm - 9pm.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, August 19

Salsa and exercise classes at Wellies Day Nursery, Langton Hill, 10am and 10.45am.

Luncheon Club at the community centre, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Bingo at the Community Centre. Doors open at 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm. Proceeds to the Air Ambulance.

Live music at The Bull Hotel - Duke Box.

SATURDAY, August 20

Market Day.

Various dance classes at The Dance House, South Street. 01507 524740.

Fire Station open day, 10am.

Tanglewood Summer Fayre, Louth Road, 2pm - 4pm.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s .

Old Nick’s band night.

Buddy Holly tribute act, Bootleg Buddy, at The King’s Head.

SUNDAY, August 21

10am Family Service at St Mary’s.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

MONDAY, August 22

10am-11am - Gentle exercise to music at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. £2 per session. Details: 01507 568004.

The Dabblers (art group) at the Community Centre 2pm - 4pm.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Judo Club at Stanhope Hall: juniors 6pm - 7.30pm, seniors 7.30pm - 9pm.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap at the Dance House, South Street: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm. Details: 01507 524740.

Bokwa Fitness. Stanhope Hall. 6pm-7pm. £4 each or £18 for six weeks. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Badminton for enjoyment at Stanhope Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

St Mary’s bell ringing practice 7.30pm.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. 01673 857483 or 01507 525236.

TUESDAY, August 23

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am - Come in and enjoy a chat, home-made cake, £1, at Methodist Hall, Queen Street.

Knifty Knitters at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre 10am - 12 noon. £3 including tea, coffee and biscuits.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

WEDNESDAY, August 24

9am Prayer Group at St Mary’s.

9.30 am Celtic Communion at St Mary’s.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall. Beginners welcome, Contact Angie 07946 509245

St Mary’s Church choir practice 6pm.

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Old Nick’s Jam Night.

Quiz night at The Ship Inn.

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

WEDNESDAY, August 17

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm GHF Strut! 6.45pm GHF Circuits, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit Bodyweight Training. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Sequence Dancing with tuition at Tattershall Village Hall, Beginners 7pm, Advanced 8pm. Details: 01526 388675.

Woodhall Spa Lions Club meet at Abbey Lodge, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. All welcome as final touches put to the Food & Fitness Festival in Jubilee Park on September 4.

THURSDAY, August 18

Dance at Allan Barker Pavilion, Coningsby: Disco Dance lessons, 4pm-5pm ages 3 to 7 - £3.50 per child; Beginners ballet and tap, 5pm to 5.30pm for ages 3 to 8. Cost £3 per child; Disco Lessons, 5.30pm to 6.30pm for ages 8+, cost £3.50 per child. Details: 07496 05167 or 01205 480851.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

FRIDAY, August 19

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Woodhall Spa Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, 10am - 12 noon; tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Open air theatre: The Canterbury Tales at Tattershall Castle. Details and tickets: 01526 342543.

SUNDAY, August 21

Live music in the Garden with The Ukelele Group at Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Admission free. Refreshments available in courtyard.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa Amigos, lessons in Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Bachatango and more, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Beginners 6.30pm, improvers 7.10pm. Details: 07737 064128.

MONDAY, August 22

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Children’s Holiday Club at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 10am - 12 noon, ages 5-11years. Activities based on Joseph and his coloured coat. Cost £1. Details: Elaine 01526 352114.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

TUESDAY, August 23

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Children’s Holiday Club at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 10am - 12 noon, ages 5-11years. Activities based on Joseph and his coloured coat. Cost £1. Details: Elaine 01526 352114.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

WEDNESDAY, August 24

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Children’s Holiday Club at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 10am - 12 noon, ages 5-11years. Activities based on Joseph and his coloured coat. Cost £1. Details: Elaine 01526 352114.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm GHF Strut! 6.45pm GHF Circuits, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit Bodyweight Training.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Sequence Dancing with tuition Tattershall Village Hall, Beginners 7pm, Advanced 8pm. Details 01526 388675.

VILLAGES

WEDNESDAY, August 17

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

THURSDAY, August 18

Walcott Village Hall line dancing class, 6pm-8pm. £3.50. Info: 01507 568004.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591,

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

FRIDAY, August 19

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session, any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

SUNDAY, August 21

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing. Bardney Village Hall. Contact Jeannette for details: 07724 907851.

MONDAY, August 22

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes. Bucknall Village Hall. 6pm Fitsteps, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit Bodyweight Training. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. 01507 578280.

TUESDAY, August 23

GHF BREEZE - Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. 30mins gentle exercise for any age/ability, can be seated throughout if necessary. Contact Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

WEDNESDAY, August 24

Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall,