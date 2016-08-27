Try fishing – hook, line and sinker!

Families from across the Horncastle News area are invited to have a go at fishing for free.

On Saturday, September 3, anyone interested in trying fishing will be able to visit Bainside Fishery in Kirkby on Bain (LN10 6YL) and try to catch their first fish.

The event is part of a national initiative aimed at getting more families into fishing called Let’s Go Family Fishing.

All the equipment is provided and volunteers from the fishery will be there to show you everything you need to know.

Bainside Fishery is stocked full of fish and is a fantastic place to try fishing for the first time.

The event will be running from 10am to 2pm and is free. No booking is necessary –simply turn up and have a go.

For more information contact fishery manager Mick Saunders on 07780 608271 or mick.s@bainside.co.uk. Further information and directions to the fishery can also be found at www.bainside.co.uk.