Soul icon tickets go on sale for Grimsby show

British soul icon Billy Ocean has included a Grimsby date in his UK headline tour next year.

Tickets went on sale this week for the show on April 6, 2017.

With the release of his latest album ‘Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean’ soaring to number four, Billy celebrated his highest charting album since 1989.

The ‘Caribbean Queen’ star is Britain’s biggest selling black artist of all time, with a string of multi-platinum hits.

On the tour, he will be performing all his greatest hits from the new album and favourite tracks.

The 2CD set features a personal collection of Billy’s interpretations of songs, which helped the young Leslie Charles become the Billy Ocean we all know today, alongside a career spanning celebration of his biggest hits.

Tickets for the Grimsby Show start at £22.50 and are available from the Box Office on 0300 300 0035, on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk or in person at the Auditorium or Cleethorpes Tourist Information centre.