Singer supports Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust with Scunthorpe show

Renowned folk singer and guitarist, Martin Simpson, is making a special appearance in his home town of Scunthorpe this weekend in aid of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

He will be in concert at The Plowright Theatre on Saturday, October 1, at 7.30pm.

Widely acknowledged as one of the world’s finest acoustic and slide guitar players, Martin’s interpretations of traditional songs are masterpieces of storytelling.

His music reflects a wide variety of influences and styles, rooted in Britain, Ireland, America and beyond.

The influence of the natural world can also be heard in many of his songs. His love of wildlife was nurtured in and around Scunthorpe by his father and elder brother Geoff Trinder, chairman of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

“As a child in the 1960s, I had a freedom to explore which is denied to children nowadays.” Martin recalls.

“It is a great loss.

“Looking back at some of my favourite haunts and discoveries, I realise that many of the places which were so richly rewarding were by-products of Scunthorpe’s industry and growth.

“One of my favourite places to visit was Yaddlethorpe Brick Ponds – people from outside Lincolnshire think I’m making this up.

“The ponds there were a treasure trove, teeming with whirligig beetles, pond skaters, water boatmen, dytiscus beetle, sticklebacks and minnows.

“I once watched a foot long pike cruising the bank, the most elegant and toothily malign of hunters.

“I owe so much to my brother Geoff and father Bill Simpson who took me to Twigmoor and Laughton Forest and Manton Common, Scotter Bottom and Epworth Turbary.

“My lessons learned in Lincolnshire have made my life a rich experience.”

Whether playing his own material, American old-time music, blues, or a Dylan song, Martin Simpson is unpredictable, individual and a guitarist of immense subtlety.

This solo show promises to be intense, eclectic, spellbinding and deeply moving.

Tickets are £15 and are available from The Plowright Theatre www.plowrighttheatre.com