Sign up to take on the Tennyson 8

Take part in an 8-mile multi-terrain race and help raise funds for LIVES.

The Tennyson 8, on Sunday, September 25, will start and finish at the George & Dragon pub in Hagworthingham, with course on bridleways and tarmac.

The entry fee is £12.50 affiliated and £14.50 non-affiliated, with all proceeds going to LIVES.

To enter log on at www.sportsentrysolutions.com/allraces.php.