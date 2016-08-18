Playgoers have a ‘cunning plan’

Louth Playgoers open their new season with a production of Blackadder.

Possibly one of the greatest sitcoms of all time - the Blackadder series- simplifies some of the more complicated parts of British history with added British humour.

The episodes chosen for this production were written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, and are set during the Elizabethan period.

The shows runs from Friday, September 9 until Saturday, September 17, with performances at 7.30pm nightly, except September 11 and 12.

Tickets cost £8.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthplaygoers.com .

Licence fees for this show all go to Comic Relief.