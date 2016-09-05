Picture gallery: Wragby Show

There was lots to see at this year’s Wragby Sow.

Photos by John Edwards.

The Private Driving Classes proved a popular attraction in the main ring at Wragby Show on sunday. The emaculate turned out horses and ponies with the carriages and their dfivers were a great pleasure.

Ben Potter from North Yorkshire whose birds of prey gave a brilliant display in the main ring at Wragby Show on sunday.

Peter and Jayne Ingall of Rand with their magnificently restored 1928 Lincoln Model L Convertable Open Tourer.This was a rusty old car converted into a pickup truck, and has taken three and half years to bring back to showroom quality.This was on display at Wragby Show on sunday and proved a popular attraction.

David Cosgrove of Hainton whose shire horse was Supreme Champion at Wragby Show having his head shaved in the main ring for MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT. Shaving his head is show chairman Jack Machin and holding the mirror show president Mike Perkins.

Visitors to the horticultural tent where there was a brilliant display of flowers.

The Inch Perfect Motorcycle Team gave a brilliant display of riding on the daring obstacle`s at Wragby Show on sunday.

Show jumping was a popular event at Wragby Show and Country Fayre on sunday. Wragby and Distict LIVES and First Responders with their stand at Wragby Show on sunday.L to R Kevin Troop, LIVES co-ordinater and ambassador,Kathy Dunn Watch Manager at Wragby Fire Station and is desperate for new recruits, Anne Troop and Liam Ray LIVES First Responders.