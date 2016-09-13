Organist entertains at Woodhall Spa

Blackpool Tower organist John Bowdler will be performing at Music for Woodhall this month.

At the age of 16, John Bowdler was offered an audition at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and joined the team of resident Wurlitzer Organists at The Tower Ballroom in 1987, a position he holds to this day.

In addition to his commitments at The Tower, John travels the country extensively undertaking concerts for organ societies and playing for dances.

He also makes several appearances at organ festivals all over the country and his television appearances includes the Len Goodman programme Dancing Cheek to Cheek: An Intimate History of Dance.

John will be in concert at St Peter’s Hall on Tuesday, September 21, at 7.30pm.

Admission is £7 and more details are available from Phillip Groves on 01526 353225.