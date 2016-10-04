Organ concert at Mareham le Fen

The organist of Warsop Parish Church, Anthony Herrod, will be presenting an evening of classical and popular organ music at Mareham le Fen next week.

The concert will be held in St Helen’s Church on Friday, October 14, starting at 7.30pm.

The church’s organ was formerly in St James’s Church, Boston.

It was rebuilt by Cousans of Lincoln in 1948 and incorporates the console from the old Silver Street Primitive Methodist Church, Lincoln.

It was installed at St Helen’s in 1969 and has 19 speaking stops and five couplers.

Tickets for the concert cost £5 each, which includes light refreshment, and are available from Lyn on 01507 568651 or Ian 01205 480092.

Car parking is available on the village green, off Horncastle Road.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Friends of St Helen’s Church.