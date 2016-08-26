Music, fun and plenty of stalls at Bardney

There is fun for all the family this weekend at Bardney Gala, with free entry and free entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

The event takes place on Sunday, August 28, at Bardney Playing Field & Village Hall, starting at 1pm.

The Lincolnshire Ukulele Band will be performing by the fairground on the playing field, with Lincolnshire folk band Steppin’ Stones entertaining in the Village Hall, where there will also be a traditional spinning wheel demonstration, along with competition entries and craft stalls.

There will be a whole host of demonstrations, dog agility, fun dog show, classic vehicles, stalls, circus skills, bouncy castle and more.

Money raised from the event will be put to Bardney Gateway Centre, a newly opened Community Centre and charity, which also hosts the Bardney Youth club.