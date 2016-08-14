Music and cream teas at Woodhall Spa’s Coronation Hall

International artist Nicholas Martin BEM will be in concert at The Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa later this month.

One of the world’s top organists, at the age of 17 he became the youngest resident organist at The Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, playing the mighty Wurlitzer.

He then became resident Wurlitzer organist at Turners Musical Merry-Go- Round in Northampton, where he played for well over three million visitors during the 21 years he was there, until its closure in 2004.

The concert takes place on Sunday, August 21, and starts at 2pm.

Cream teas will be served in the interval, included in the ticket price of £8.50.

Tickets are available from The Book Fayre, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa or Philip Groves on 01526 353225.

Proceeds from the fundraising concert will go to support the Coronation Hall.