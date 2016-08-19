Medieval fun at Great Steeping heavy horse centre

Birds of Prey, mounted knights, sword fighting, equestrian vaulting, fire breathing, dancing dogs and lots more is all on offer at the Medieval Tournament at the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre this Sunday (August 21).

Gates open at 10.45am, with the parade of horses starting at 11.15am, and admission is £5 and £3.

Medieval Tournament at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre EMN-160816-062959001

The event is all to raise the crucial funds for the care of the horses that live at the Great Steeping horse centre.

The charity has been caring for horses and smaller animals for 27 years, but struggles each year to keep going.

Terena Bolam, who runs the charity, said: “Although we are also a visitor centre during the week, we do not make enough funds to survive and these Medieval events, which we have been doing for well over 10 years now, do help to bring in a little bit of those vital funds that are much needed.

“The tournaments are very popular and very exciting, with the mounted knights demonstrating skill at arms, and mounted sword fighting.

Medieval Tournament at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre EMN-160816-063009001

“There will also be the hugely popular birds of prey flying displays by Derek Tindal, falconer from Lincoln castle, as well as lots more.

“In addition, there will be a bouncy castle, have a go archery, and lots of stalls to browse, BBQ and tea room too.

For more information call 07899 815960 or visit www.northcotehorses.com