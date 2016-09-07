Magnificent display at Horncastle annual show

The 96th Flower and Vegetable Show saw 35 exhibitors showing 365 exhibits ranging through vegetables, flowers, pot plants and baking, with an increased entry of junior classes.

There was also a display by Horncastle Flower Club on the theme of the Queens 90th Birthday.

The display by Horncastle Flower Club at the Horncastle Annual Show EMN-160609-133309001

“We are one of the biggest shows in the county and I am pleased to say we were up on entries this year,” said show secretary Pat Rowett.

Making the grade and taking away the trophies were:

Mr Kirk - The President’s Trophy, most points in section 1 and 2; Runner-Up Trophy (Association Trophy) most points in vegetable classes (29pts); Association Miniature Cup, winner of class 7; E Brown Trophy, winner of class 19, Horncastle Master Gardener Shield, class 95

John Bray - Association’s Trophy, most points in vegetable classes (38pts); Smith-Johnson Cup, winner of class 32; Boucher Shield, winner of class 30

Bill Parrott - J & M Maltby Cup, winner of class 5

John Bennett - Miniature Shield, most points in classes 2,4,6,8

John Jacques - Kemp Trophy, best exhibit open veg classes, 2 to 34; Harold Ward Trophy, winner of class 26; Taylor Trophy, most points in dahlia classes; Mike peck Trophy, winner of class 58; Chatterton Cup, best exhibit in dahlia classes; Arthur Houldershaw Cup, winner of class 49

Pat Rowett - Langton Manor Cup, most points in classes 36 to 94

Dave Fairburn - Ethel Achurch Trophy, most points in classes 66 to 75; Gladioli trophy, best spike in show

Mike Effield - Burman-Todd Trophy, best exhibit in class 62, floral board

Cassandra Sewell - Horncastle Shield, most points in pot plant classes, 84 to 94

Brian Schofield - Tasker trophy, most points in rose classes, 76 to 80

Reg Pocklington - Horncastle Furnishers Trophy, best pot plant in show

Jayne Hickling - Colin Freeman Trophy, most points classes 96 to 101; Preserves trophy, most points classes 102 to 105

Hanna Pawson - Derek Myers trophy, winner of class 96

Abigail Hickling - Junior Trophy, most points in classes 106 to 110; Henry Agass Shield, winner of class 106; Horncastle Trophy, winner of class 107; Alice Agass Shield, winner of class 109; Junior Rose Bowl, winner of class 110

James Holmes - J B Mackay Trophy, winner of class 108

Jo Woodhouse, Kathy Bretan and Pat Rowett shared the Gaunt Cup, for most points in garden classes 81 to 83, all with one first each

Heather Freeman and A Sewell shared the Novice Trophy, for most points in the novice classes, again with one first each.