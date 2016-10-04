Louth Male Voice Choir at Hemingby

Village News EMN-160915-081614001

Village News EMN-160915-081614001

0
Have your say

St Margaret’s Church at Hemingby will be filled with the sound of music next week, when the Louth Male Voice Choir will be in concert.

Enjoy the delights of this popular choir as they sing and share some of the well known and popular music from their extensive repertoire.

The concert takes place on

Friday October 14, starting at 7.30pm.

For more information contact church warden John Marwood on 01507 578783.

Back to the top of the page