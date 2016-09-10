Last Night of the Proms concert at Woodhall Spa

Get your tickets now for a Last Night of the Proms event being held at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa on October 6.

Music will be provided by the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Concert Band.

Doors open at 7pm, with the concert starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £12, which includes a glass of wine, under 16s £6, from Janet’s Tea Rooms or call 01526 388436.

Proceeds from the evening will go to St Margaret’s Church Roof Appeal at Bucknall.