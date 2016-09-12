Horncastle Theatre Company says ‘Yes Prime Minister’

Horncastle Theatre Company takes on British satirical humour at its best with their autumn production.

The popular BBC TV sitcom, Yes Minister, followed the ministerial career of the Rt Hon Jim Hacker MP, but it is the sequel, Yes Prime Minister that is the focus for the Horncastle actors.

The show runs from September 28 to October 1.

With the country on the brink of financial meltdown the PM is staring disaster in the face with his only apparent salvation in a morally dubious deal with the Foreign Minister of Kumranistan.

Will Jim Hacker and his team of advisors be able to rescue the country from the edge?

Performances start at 7.30pm each evening in the Lion Theatre.

Tickets cost £7 and £6 and are available from The Music Shop at 10 Bullring or call 01507 526566.