Feel good musical on Drifters’ story

Following in the footsteps of the likes of The Jersey Boys and Motown The Musical, Stand By Me.. The Story of Ben E King and The Drifters will be at Skegness on October 1, at 7.30pm.

This exciting history of one of the greatest soul bands of all time features all the hits such as Under The Boardwalk’, Save The Last Dance For Me, Saturday Night At The Movies’ and many more.

It is the band with a 60 year lineage and drifting community of some of the late great soul artists, including the legendary Ben E King.

The show will present some very familiar faces, both live and on screen, as former members of The Drifters will be live on stage.

Guaranteed to get the audience dancing in the isles, the story is told through first hand narrative, storyline script and songs.

For ticket information call the Embassy box office on 01507 613100.