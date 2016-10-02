Fast and funny murder mystery

The new season of Rural Touring entertainment is back at QEGS next month.

The award winning comedy adventurers, The Dead Secrets, gently send up the golden age of detective novels with the delightful improvised murder-mystery, Hickory Dickory Murder.

The show is this Sunday, October 2, at 7pm, with tickets £8 and £5 from QEGS School Office, 01507 522465.

Light refreshments will also be available.