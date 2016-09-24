‘Exciting’ live gig to be highlight for Hope

What has been described as ‘the most stunning and exciting live band you will ever see and never forget’ comes to The Hope Tavern this week.

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room play at the Sunday Blues session at the Holton le Moor venue on September 25.

New Yorker Sari has had several years of touring the USA and Europe with Joe Louis Walker and Poppa Chubby, which brought her to greater prominence in the blues world, to the extent she was recently inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame.

She has now put together her own band – The Engine Room, featuring British guitarist Innes Sibun, formerly with Robert Plant, and together they are on a US and European wide tour to celebrate the release of Sari’s debut album on Manhaton Records.

Limited tickets are on sale at the Hope Tavern for this Sunday’s gig at £10.