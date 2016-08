A craft and collectables fayre, along with a car boot sale, will be held in Revesby this Sunday, September 4.

The event will take place in the village hall and on the village green, from 10am to 2pm.

Profits from the sale of refreshments will go towards St Lawrence Church Funds.

Inside tables cost £8, with outside pitches priced at £5.

To book a table, contact Sue Watts on 01507 568847, from 3pm onwards.