Click your heels and travel to OZ, via The Broadbent

The Broadbent Youth Theatre bring an entertainingly comedy adaptation of a family classic to the stage this week for all ages to enjoy.

Performances of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will take place this Friday (September 16) and Saturday (September 17) at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby, starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

To book tickets, which cost £9 and £8, call the box office on 0300 400 0101 or log on to www.broadbenttheatre.org