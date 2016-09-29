Book launch for Lincolnshire Day

The ideal book for Lincolnshire Day is being launched this Saturday (October 1) at Horncastle’s Sir Joseph Banks Centre.

‘The Little Book of Lincolnshire’ is a compendium of facts and stories about the county and author Lucy Wood will be at the Bridge Street venue for a book signing between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

The book has been published by The History Press, and is proving to be a popular read, with the first print run already sold out since it was released on September 5.

The book is available from high street and online bookshops.

For more information about Lucy’s books, visit lucywoodauthor.com