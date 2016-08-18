Toyne aids Lincolnshire’s narrow win

Lincolnshire scored the narrowest of wins in England Golf’s tournament for county presidents and secretaries at Frilford Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire.

Their total of 81 points in the Am-Am format took them to victory on countback over teams from Leicestershire and Rutland and from Hertfordshire.

The Lincolnshire players were Ladies’ County President Julia Sales and County Chairman Tracey Stobart, both from Kenwick Park, playing with the Men’s County President Jim Lammin (Carholme) and President-Elect Les Toyne (Woodhall Spa).

They snatched the win by virtue of their back nine of 42 points, with all four players contributing well to the total.

“We were in danger of having some bad holes but we holed some crucial putts and as a team gelled nicely,“ said Les.

This annual competition was played as part of England Golf Week which brings more than 500 competitors to Frilford Heath to take part in a series of finals during the five-day celebration of handicap golf.

Pictured are, from left, Jim Lammin, Tracey Stobart, Julia Sales and Les Toyne. Photo: Leaderboard Photography.