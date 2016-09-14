TENNIS: Woodhall Spa mixed team end season on a high

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s home mixed match against Spalding had to be postponed in June due to dreadful weather but was re-arranged and took place on a beautiful evening last week, with Woodhall winning by the narrow margin of 5-4.

Playing for Woodhall were Helen Mair and Alex Wylie, Sue Leggate and Gaz Ward, and Wendy Baxter and Paul Dudgeon.

As the scoreline would suggest, the match was close and hard fought but it was Woodhall who ended the summer season on a high.

