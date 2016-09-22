TENNIS: Horncastle club enjoy competitive weekend

As Team GB fought out the semi-final of the Davis Cup in Glasgow, Horncastle Tennis Club had a massively busy weekend again through all age groups, with six teams playing over the two days.

The 9U team of Sophie Munks and Jessica Frick represented the club in the county league at Boston. They came up against strong boys in this mixed league and lost 5-0 to Boston B and 4-1 to Deeping.

Horncastle Tennis Club U9s Jessica Frick and Sophie Munks.

There were some close matches and the girls kept smiling and fighting hard throughout. Jessica managed the one win in her singles against Deeping.

Also on Saturday afternoon, back on the Horncastle courts, there was an 8U and 9U tournament. Henry Buckley won the 8U medal with Ryan Scott runner-up. Connor Buckley then followed in his brother’s footsteps and won the 9U event. Fergus Downie was the runner-up.

On Sunday, the ladies’ second team played Boston 4th. The team this week were Julie Hillsmith and Cynthia Goodacre, Karen Stott and Sally Speed, and Caroline Hill and Yvonne Thomas. It was a close match drawing at 3-3 after two rounds. Unfortunately the last round went Boston’s way and Horncastle lost 5-4.

Alongside this match was the first of a new league for the autumn which involves singles and doubles play.

The team this week were Jessica Nugent and Louise Barcock. The opposition were Boston 1st who proved too strong and won 3-0.

Horncastle’s junior girls travelled to Grantham to play their first match of the season. Holly Cook and May Meikle did the club proud and provided the only team win of the weekend. The girls had to fight hard with close matches and two tie-breaks. They won both their singles and doubles, so 3-0 to Horncastle.