MOTORSPORT: Metheringham karting team impress at Castle Combe

Last weekend saw the Parker Motorsport team travel to Castle Combe for a round of the MSA British Superkart Championship, and also the prestigious UK Cup.

The Metheringham-based team had five drivers in action: Jack Layton, Tom Hatfield, Adam Edgecombe, Mark Newton and Joe Hawkins.

With no free practice, a grid of 35 karts took to the track for qualifying in the action packed one day event. Layton set the early pace before dropping down as other teams found theirs. But he responded instantly with a stunning lap, securing the pole spot by 0.6 of a second. Edgecombe was the second fastest in the team, securing 10th in class, with Hatfield immediately behind in 11th while Newton was 21st and Hawkins 26th.

Layton didn’t get the best of starts in the race one restart but he fought his way back to the front of the field, smashing the lap record on the way through. When a fellow competitor crashed, the race was red flagged and a result called, with Layton awarded the win.

Edgecombe drove a superb race for the team and after a difficult start, secured a top 10 finish in ninth position. Hawkins was the next to finish in 19th place with another solid performance in the Honda Cup. Hatfield and Newton suffered engine failures and retired early on.

Once again Layton got a poor start in race two although he managed to work his way back to the front. Unfortunately in the closing stages a serious accident saw the red flag bring the race to an early end with a result declared at eight laps distance, with Layton once again recording the victory.

Hatfield drove well to finish in eighth place just ahead of team-mate Edgecombe who again drove a faultless race to ninth place. Joe Hawkins was 17th and Mark Newton 20th.

Layton, Hatfield and Hawkins lined up on the grid for the start of the non-championship UK cup event and as the lights went out Layton became embroiled in a battle for the lead. The pair soon pulled clear of the following 250cc drivers and put on a stunning display for the fans.

It was touch and go who would emerge the victor but on the final lap Layton managed to make a pass to take the chequered flag for the win, just a 10th of a second ahead of his rival.

Hatfield also had a stunning drive and battled throughout the nine lap affair, finishing in a splendid fifth place in class. Hawkins was having another fantastic race, however, disaster struck on a fast section of the track as he hit a bump under braking and hit the Armco. Although he required medical attention he was lucky and was been released with no serious injuries.

The final round of the MSA British championship is at Pembrey on October 15-16.

