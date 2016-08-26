MOTORCYCLING: Team duo prepare to race at local circuit

Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp travel the short journey to Cadwell Park for the next race on their championship calendar for Draper Racing this weekend, with racing taking place on Sunday and Monday at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit.

East Kirkby’s Philp scored points in two of his three races in the British Supersport class at Brands Hatch and will be hunting down two strong finishes at Cadwell this weekend to add to his points tally.

Last season, he was competing in the British Supersport Evo class where he completed the campaign in a creditable 14th position and has now moved up to the main championship which is full of very experienced and fast riders, but he is adapting well to the faster and more competitive racing and is also a regular points scorer.

Team-mate Clarke has taken advantage of a couple of track days at his local circuit prior to the weekend to get in some extra experience which should help him in his quest for a top result.

Last time out, the 20-year-old rider from Kirton, near Boston, scored a 15th place at Brands Hatch and would have been further up the order of the race had it not been red flagged. He is now a regular points finisher in the Superstock 600 class and will be seeking a good result to pick up more points this weekend.

