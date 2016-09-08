MOTORCYCLING: Tattershall’s Silvester races to two top five places at Anglesey

After missing the last round at Rockingham, Tattershall racer Aaron Silvester was raring to go at Angelesy in the Thundersport GB Sportsman Elite championship last weekend.

He was rewarded with a strong fifth and then fourth place in his races to score a total of 24 championship points.

Aaron commented on the reasons he missed the last round: “We were awaiting some parts to fix the gearbox problems we had encountered at Oulton Park in July, but unfortunately they didn’t arrive in time for the race at Rockingham. So I was definitely looking forward to getting back out on the bike again at one of my favourite circuits in a brilliant position by the sea on the island of Anglesey; definitely one of the best placed circuits in the UK.”

Testing went well on Friday and Aaron made good progress with bike set-up which boosted his confidence ahead of qualifying, which took place in damp conditions. Going out on dry weather tyres, Aaron couldn’t really find the confidence to go for a fast lap as the track differed, with damp patches in some parts and the rest of the track dry. But where others fell, Aaron remained calm and completed his session in seventh place in his class and 18th overall in the mixed field of riders.

In race one, Aaron was dicing within a group of three other riders throughout the race and was overtaken on the line to finish in 15th place overall and fifth in class.

He said: “It was really good fun and I improved my lap times by over two seconds from my qualifying time so I was very pleased with my performance.”

In race two, Aaron soon gapped the following riders and rode a lonely race to the chequered flag to take 10th overall and fourth in class.

He said: “It was a lonely race as I pulled clear of the riders behind me. Towards the end I could see a couple of bikes ahead but they were too far away to think about catching and too risky to try to chase them down.”

The third race started well and Aaron was running in third place in his class and catching the rider ahead who was holding second. But he was unfortunate to lose the front going into the hairpin and that was the end of his race; luckily the only damage was to his pride and not the bike.

Aaron summed the weekend up saying: “We had a very good weekend with much progress made with myself and also the bike. We learned a lot with regards set-up and that information can be taken to the next round.

“I must give a huge thank you to the people who have helped me again this weekend: Stralia Race Tech, A & J Racing, Fuchs Silkolene, Pete and Ally Dalton, Andy Waters, Chores Hygiene Management, Oakwell Management Services, Dad, Mum, Max, Lucy, Tom Nixon, John Stones, and Helen Pask.”

The next round is Donington Park on September 24-25.

