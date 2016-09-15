MOTORCYCLING: History-making ‘Hicky’ misses out on showdown place

Peter Hickman on track at Oulton Park. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Superbiker Peter Hickman just missed out on a place in the end of season showdown by a margin of 10 points after finishing race one in third and the other two races in seventh position at the weekend.

