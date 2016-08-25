MOTORCYCLING: Hickman ready for BSB visit to Cadwell Park

The MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship is set for its annual visit to Lincolnshire this Bank Holiday weekend (August 27-29) as tens of thousands of fans from across the UK head to the spectacular Cadwell Park circuit.

The Lincolnshire round is arguably the highlight of the season, and the only place in the country to see the riders get fully airborne as they crest the famous Mountain section. The circuit is also renowned for its superb viewing opportunities, and a party atmosphere that extends to the lively campsite.

Superbike weekend is Cadwell Park's biggest annual event. Photo: www.AE-Photography.co.uk

This year’s championship is reaching a crucial point as the riders battle to be in the top six in the standings ahead of the final three-round Showdown, which decides the outcome of the championship.

Local contenders include race winner Peter Hickman, who lives near the circuit, and will be in the hunt for podiums.

JG Speedfit Kawasaki Superbike team rider ‘Hicky’ has a very short journey to undertake as he lives within a stone’s throw of the track and is relishing the chance to shine in front of all his family, friends and fans as he attempts to score maximum points at the Wolds circuit.

His team spent a couple of days at Cadwell recently to test the bikes and find a good set-up ahead of the races and Hicky was happy with the results.

He said: “I was at the track with my team JG Speedfit Kawasaki and things have gone really well. I recorded my personal best time for a test and was within a tenth of my overall personal best at Cadwell.

“I am happy with the way it’s gone, we have tried lots of different things and figured out what does and doesn’t work so it’s all been pretty good.

“The weather has been kind to us and I am really looking forward to the Bank Holiday weekend now to get some good racing in and hopefully end up with a couple of podiums.”

Four-time champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne leads the way in the standings for the Be Wiser Ducati team, but he’ll face a stern challenge from JG Speedfit Kawasaki’s Leon Haslam, who last raced at Cadwell Park in 2008 before switching to the World Superbike Championship, and – of course – from Hicky.

The weekend features a host of support class action led by the Dickies British Supersport Championship, with a large trade village and live music on Sunday evening, a huge funfair and the infamous ‘Wall of Death’.

For more information on ticket prices, news and the latest schedule, visit www.cadwellpark.co.uk

