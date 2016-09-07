MOTORCYCLING: Hickman is setting his sights on end of season showdown

With three races at Oulton Park in round nine of the MCE British Superbike championship this weekend, there are extra points to win which could elevate Louth racer Peter Hickman up into the end of season three round showdown.

Hicky is just 12 points away from a place in the showdown which runs through Donington, Assen and the final round at Brands Hatch in October, and three good results from Oulton could be enough for Hicky to be one of the six riders going through to the battle for the championship.

In the last round at his local circuit of Cadwell Park, Hicky was able to record a seventh and fourth place in the two Superbike races and is anticipating some more good results at Oulton this weekend on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

He said: “I enjoy riding at Oulton and I am setting my sights on three strong results. If I can get up into a podium position each time then that will strengthen my chance of a showdown place. The points are very close so it’s certainly not an impossible task for me.”

The weekend begins with two free practice sessions on Friday at 10.15am and 2.05pm, followed by a third session on Saturday at 9.40am. The three stage qualifying laps take place at 12.20pm and this will set the starting grid for the first race which is due on track at 4pm.

On Sunday there is a short warm-up at midday ahead of the first 18 lap race at 1.35pm. The third and final race is scheduled for 4.35pm.

