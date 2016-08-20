Monster charity golf day in store for famous racers and local sports fans at Laceby

Sporting fans have an opportunity to secure the last few remaining places on a local charity golf day, hosted by some of Britain’s best motorcycle racing talent.

Laceby Manor Golf Resort, owned by former motorcycle grand prix rider and local entrepreneur Roger Burnett, will play host to the Monster golf day on Thursday August 25.

Moto2 rider, Sam Lowes, his twin brother, Alex, who competes in the Superbike World Championship and British Superbike Championship contender, Leon Haslam, will play in the event ahead of the region playing host to one of the most popular British Superbike races of the year at Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

All funds raised will be divided equally between two charities: St Andrew’s Hospice and North East Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Trust.

Just 18 teams of 4 will play on the day with individual places costing £100.

Each player will receive a sleeve of Titleist pro v1 golf balls on arrival, courtesy of local sponsor Henderson Insurance Brokers Ltd, and a Monster-branded cap.

Sandwiches and wedges will also be included in the entry fee and will be served in the Round Bar at Laceby Manor Golf Resort ahead of the 1pm shotgun start.

Additional fundraising activities will also take place on the day to increase the total money raised and the event will be supported by energy drink brand, Monster.

Everyone is welcome to join the evening BBQ from 5.30pm at a cost of £5 per head, but places must be pre-booked in advance.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sam Lowes said: “The support of my management team and sponsors is vital in being able to continue racing and achieving my dreams.

“To have the opportunity to give something back to them by supporting their nominated charities while doing something I love is amazing.

“Golf is my second passion, but even though it’s fun I am of course, competitive, particularly when playing against my brother and Leon so it should be an interesting day.”

Laceby Manor owner, Roger Burnett added: “We’re proud to be able to host this event and look forward to raising as much money as possible for these charities that do important work.

“The support that we’ve received so far has been incredible, but we’re pleased to be able to open up a few limited opportunities to be involved in the day to local sports fans.”

To find out more, call 01472 873468 or email proshop@lacebymanorgolfclub.co.uk