HOCKEY: Former Woodhall Spa school student plays for Tigers

Local hockey player Hermione Wright, a former pupil of St Hugh’s School, Woodhall Spa, has played a series of matches at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre, Olympic Park, London.

Hermione was successful in being selected by England Hockey Eastern Junior Performance Centre and played for their U18 girls’ team ‘Bury Tigers’ the last two weekends against other regional teams from the London area.

Hermione was one of only two Lincolnshire girls selected, playing alongside and against many England U18 players.

Hermione original played for St Hugh’s School, and has gone through the ranks of Lincolnshire county teams from U13 level, as well as Junior Regional Performance Centre teams.