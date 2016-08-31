GOLF: Woodhall Spa’s Latham selected for England in internationals

Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s Richard Latham is among the leading seniors that have been selected for the England teams for two international championships.

Latham won the English senior championship for the second time this year and is a past winner of the Scottish title. He won the England Golf senior order of merit in 2013.

The team for the European senior men’s team championship, which started yesterday, also comprises Stephen East of Yorkshire, David Nelson of Cheshire, David Niven of Berkshire, Alan Mew of Hampshire, Ian Crowther of Lancashire and the reserve, Mark Stones of Essex.

The championship is taking take place at Diners Golf and Country Club, Slovenia, and goes on until Saturday.

The same team, with the addition of Stones, will contest the Senior Men’s Home Internationals at Machynys Peninsula, Wales, from September 20 till 22.

