GOLF: Woodhall Spa’s Latham helps England to Home Internationals title

Woodhall Spa’s Richard Latham helped England win the Senior Men’s Home Internationals for the seventh time, sweeping to victory with an unbeaten performance against Wales.

The team conceded just half a point in Thursday’s title decider at Machynys Peninsula, defeating the hosts 8.5-0.5.

England have now won this championship seven times and four of those victories have been in Wales.

England’s other victories were in the inaugural match in 2002 at Nairn Dunbar in Scotland; at Caldy, England, in 2007; and Royal County Down, Ireland, in 2013.

England opened the 2016 championship with a 7-2 win over European champions Scotland. The team followed up with a 6-3 win over the defending champions, Ireland.

England held a points advantage going into the title decider and knew that a halved match would be good enough to win the championship. The team amassed 2.5 points from the three singles, with Latham and Yorkshire-man Stephen East conceding the half point.

England comfortably won the foursomes and Latham won his singles 1 up.

In the day’s other match, Scotland beat Ireland 5.5-3.5 to take third place.