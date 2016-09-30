GOLF: Horncastle players raise money for charities

Golfers competed in the Les Martin Memorial Golf Day held at Horncastle Golf Club on Saturday, by kind permission of Russell McMillan who donated the greens for this annual event.

The players took part in a Texas Scramble playing in teams of four, and with a raffle held later, more than £600 was raised for Everyman testicular cancer charity and Macmillan Nurses.

Winners of the Les Martin Memorial Golf Trophy were, from left - Keith Lowman, Glyn Buxton-Rockley, Gavin Drury and Kevin Parker, and their team were the Everton Misfits. Photo: John Edwards

The presentation of awards was held at the Turnor Arms in Wragby after the event, with the evening concluding with all players enjoying a well-earned supper.